Parliament urged to support local hire for Stanbic Bank CEO role

Paul Omara (Otuke County) has called on Parliament to endorse the Bank of Uganda's decision mandating Stanbic Bank Uganda to appoint a Ugandan national as its next Chief Executive Officer, replacing Anne Juuko.

Omara emphasized that Uganda has qualified individuals capable of handling the position, asserting that such a pivotal role in Uganda's financial sector should not be given to a foreigner.

"Normally, foreign nationals are recruited only when there are no suitable candidates in the country. I believe there are Ugandans capable of running Stanbic Bank," said Omara.

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa supported the move, echoing the need for Uganda to follow the lead of countries like Kenya and South Africa in reserving top positions in the banking sector for nationals. Tayebwa highlighted the success of previous Ugandan CEOs at Stanbic Bank and questioned the need for a non-Ugandan to lead the institution.

"If Ugandans were performing poorly, then we would have an issue. No foreigner can go to Kenya and become a Managing Director of a bank. In South Africa, no foreigner is the Managing Director of any bank. Why Uganda?" questioned Tayebwa.

Tayebwa commended the Bank of Uganda for rejecting the nomination of a non-Ugandan for the CEO role, emphasizing the need to protect Ugandan workers and the assets of Stanbic Bank. He suggested a potential exchange program where a Ugandan could serve as a Managing Director in another country in exchange for a non-Ugandan CEO in Uganda.

"I want to support the Central Bank for rejecting the non-Ugandan who was nominated because when the bank performs well, now they want to take it back themselves," said Tayebwa.



