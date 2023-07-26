Parliament to resume plenary after questions on LC elections

Parliament is scheduled to resume plenary sittings on Thursday after a short hiatus. Speaker of Parliament Anita Among had indefinitely adjourned the sittings last week until such a time that the government would provide a clear statement on the lower local council elections. Terms of office for the current bearers expired on July 10th. While appearing before the legal and parliamentary affairs committee on Tuesday, Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka said that the cabinet had agreed on a 6-month extension of the term of office for Local Councils 1 and 2. Kiwanuka said the legal instrument for the amendment of the necessary provisions of the law would be forwarded to parliament upon publication in the gazette. This has paved the way for the resumption of the sittings on Thursday and a statement on the same could be lined up for presentation and deliberations by the MPs.