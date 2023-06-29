Parliament set to finalise necessary amendments for Islamic banking

Parliament is this afternoon expected to approve the two pending tax amendment bills for the operationalization of Islamic financial banking. Members of Parliament's committee were until this morning engaged with the stakeholders to better understand the implication of the proposed amendments into the Income Tax and Foreign Exchange Bills. There was contention about the maintenance of the word interest in the proposed amendments into the Income tax which sections of the Muslim MPs demanded to be deleted. Jackson Onyango is coming to us live from parliament to give us an update into this story.