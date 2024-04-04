Parliament’s committee calls for approval of funds to integrate Kiswahili language in Uganda

The Parliament’s Committee on East African Affairs has urged for the approval of Shs3.2 billion for the integration of Kiswahili language activities in Uganda. Noeline Kisembo, Chairperson of the Committee, emphasized the importance of popularizing Kiswahili as a means of integrating and unifying communities in the region.



Kisembo noted that while efforts have been made to integrate Kiswahili in Uganda, such as Kiswahili training sessions conducted by the Judiciary and Cabinet, the activity remains unfunded in the FY 2024/125 budget, with a funding requirement of Shs3.25 billion.



“To deepen and widen integration in the region, Kiswahili language should be popularized. The Committee recommends that Shs3.25 billion be provided to the Ministry to fast-track the 27th EAC Summit Directive to implement the activities under Kiswahili integration,” stated Kisembo.



In support of this initiative, Naome Kibaaju (Sheema North) suggested that Parliament provide Kiswahili lessons to MPs. Kibaaju highlighted the importance of MPs learning Kiswahili to foster East African Community (EAC) integration.



“As leaders here, if we intend to start using Kiswahili in our Parliament, we need classes in Kiswahili to begin here at Parliament. Understand there are some lessons taking place at the NRM Secretariat, but that is congested and not conducive for learning. I wish we could have it in one of our rooms here at Parliament,” said Kibaaju.



