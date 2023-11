Parliament resumes: Decision looms on petroleum supply amendment bill

Parliament is set to resume plenary sessions tonight after a two-week break. The agenda includes a crucial decision on the Petroleum Supply Amendment Bill, 2023, which aims to grant the Uganda National Oil Company a monopoly on supplying petroleum products. This arrangement will work in conjunction with another contracted monopoly, Vitol Bahrain, tasked with sourcing products from refineries for direct supply to UNOC.