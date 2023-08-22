Parliament passes new anti-narcotics law

Parliament has passed the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Control Bill 2023 which is intended to prohibit the use of Khat and other narcotic substances. If the bill is assented to by President Museveni to become law, an exception for dealing in the substances shall require the clearance of the Health Minister. If bill is assented to in its current form, those who will be found in possession of the substances face up to 20 years in jail or a fine of 1 billion shillings or both.