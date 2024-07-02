Parliament passes Appropriations Bill 2024 amid controversy over budget cuts and reallocations

By Juma Kirya More by this Author

In a session filled to capacity, the Ugandan Parliament today adopted and passed the Appropriations Bill of 2024, which had been returned by President Yoweri Museveni. The bill, which initially faced rejection due to significant budget cuts and reallocations, now includes changes amounting to 750 billion shillings, which the president argues will foster development.

Among the most contentious items reconsidered was the allocation of 300 billion shillings, listed under a generic category of "others." Members of Parliament clarified that this sum is intended for ROKO Construction Company, a private firm, a move some MPs have deemed irregular.

The president's concerns were conveyed through a letter read by Speaker of Parliament Anita Among. President Museveni criticized the reallocation practices that have been ongoing for the last four financial years, describing them as sabotaging development efforts. He urged MPs to cease this practice, highlighting the irregularity of the reallocations and citing recent corruption accusations among parliament members.

These accusations of corruption provoked mixed reactions from the MPs. The State Minister of Finance in charge of General Duties, Henry Musasizi, detailed the controversial reallocations made by parliament, emphasizing the contentious 300 billion shillings under the "others" category.

However, the chairperson of the budget committee defended the budget cuts, stating that they were necessary to facilitate crucial activities such as the construction of schools and the procurement of ambulances.

Despite some disagreements, Parliament ultimately passed the Appropriations Bill with the president's recommended changes. The reconsiderations made by Parliament did not alter the final budget estimates, which remain at 72 trillion shillings.

Advertisement

The passage of the Appropriations Bill marks a significant step in Uganda's fiscal planning for the upcoming year, albeit one shrouded in controversy and debate over the best approach to fostering national development.