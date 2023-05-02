Parliament passes amended Anti-Homosexuality Bill after brief debate

Parliament has passed the Anti-Homosexuality Bill 2023 with amendments, days after the president returned it to the house for further consideration. The bill, in its new form, now clearly distinguishes between homosexuality and the criminalized act of homosexuality. However, Jackson Onyango reports, Speaker of Parliament Anita Among barred Deputy Attorney General Jackson Kafuuzi from ever giving legal advice to the house, over his advice to the president.