Parliament halts Shs100,000 for private school teachers

Parliament has halted the disbursements of the 100,000 shillings by the government to teachers in private schools, affected by Covid-19 until over flaws in selection criteria. This followed complaints by MPs on the number of beneficiaries, schools, the amount to be paid to each teacher, as presented by the Minister of Gender and Social Development Betty Among.

Towards the end of 2021, Give Directly an International NGO, gave the government 30 billion shillings to support teachers in private schools affected by the closure of schools under the COVID-19 lockdown.



The funds were to be released directly to 300,000 teachers across the country with each receiving UGX 100,000. Of the 300,000 teachers, only 11,531 have so far registered from 1,433 schools.

Aside from teaching in private schools, teachers must be duly restored or licensed by the ministry of education, teaching in licensed schools among other requirements.

However, MPs cite flaws in the selection of teachers and further demand the money to be shared among the teachers to be raised from UGX 100,000.

“At least we can go for UGX 200,000 for our teachers. When you keep on comparing our teachers with the local person in the village, people will never respect our teachers,” Kilak South MP Gilbert Olanya told Parliament.

“I would like to ask the Ministry that special considerations for the Special needs teachers should be put in place,” Laura Kanushu the National Representative for People With Disabilities says.



Others pointed out the irregularities witnessed in the disbursement of 100,000 to vulnerable Ugandan during the covid-19 lockdown, where many of the intended beneficiaries were left out.

“We want to know and there must be a report where somebody is responsible. How much money was budgeted? Who got the money fraudulently? How many people were locked up? How many officials ate? How much,” The Woman MP of Dokolo Cecilia Ogwal said.

“It is only prudent that we do not do the same thing and expect different results. I rise to second the motion that we suspend discussions until we have the report brought in the house,” Kitgum Woman MP Lilian Aber said.



Deputy Speaker Anita Among has halted the transfer of the funds until a report by parliamentary committees looking into funds disbursed by the prime minister's office is tabled before the House for discussion.

“We need a report on the cash that went out first for us to know the mistakes that happened. Let us not give out money just like that and then lament later,” Deputy Speaker Anita Among said.