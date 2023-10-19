Parliament committee delayed as MP Francis Zaake's suspension hampers inquiry

The Parliament’s committee of Rules, Privileges and Discipline was instructed the inquire into the alleged misconduct by Mityana Municipality Member of Parliament Francis Zaake has failed to start it's business today. The impasse was because Zaake cannot participate in any parliamentary business since he's serving a three-session suspension. Once suspended, an MP cannot access the precincts of parliament or even his or her office.