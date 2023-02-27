Parliament begins inquiry into misappropriation of Karamoja relief items

Chairpersons in Karamoja District have revealed that they did not receive any of the iron sheets meant for the vulnerable people in the sub-region. However, district leaders have told the investigating presidential committee of parliament that they only received a small portion of planned relief items. They allege that the goats delivered to the region were unhealthy and 70 per cent of them died. The leaders added that the balance was cheaply bought off from the beneficiaries for redistribution within the sub-region.