Parliament approves select committee report, recommendations on NSSF probe

Parliament has adopted the report on the investigation of the alleged mismanagement at the National Social Security Fund with a few amendments. The report maintained the recommendation that the minister for gender, labour and social development Betty Amongi should resign in the public interest. Amongi put up a spirited fight to justify the irregular directive for the provision of 6 billion shillings from the Fund for the mobilization of more contributors, but the MPs were not persuaded. The minister told parliament that she will not resign.