Parliament approves extension of Local Council office bearers' tenure

Parliament has this morning approved a statutory instrument to provide for the extension of the tenure of office of lower local council office bearers for six months. Minister for Local Government Raphael Magyezi committed to having the elections conducted within the period. It is expected that the work plan will be gazetted next week. The majority of the MPs supported the amendment saying the vacuum had inhibited the smooth transaction of activities which require the recommendation of the local councils.