Parliament adopts Auditor General's report on UMEME buyout cost of $118M

Parliament has received and adopted a special report from the Auditor General, which places the buyout cost of Umeme at 118 million US dollars. This figure is notably lower than the previously stated amounts of 127 million US dollars by the Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA) and 190 million US dollars, which the government had borrowed from Stanbic Bank for the same buyout. This issue was a key subject of discussion during parliamentary proceedings.