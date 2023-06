Parish Development Funds disbursed to locals in Amuria District after two-year delay

The government has disbursed Parish Development Funds to locals in Amuria district in eastern Uganda. The beneficiaries had to wait for nearly two years to receive the funds due to what authorities say were technical challenges. The beneficiaries received the money at an event presided over by the state minister for works Musa Ecweru in Ogolai Sub County in Amuria district.