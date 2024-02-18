Parents want gov’t to invest more in state schools

Parents of Nyakasura School in Fort Portal City are appealing to the government to increase funding for government schools to enable them compete with private schools academically. Rev. Jimmy Manyindo a parent at Nyakasura said education had been commercialized, which creates unfair competition. This was during the thanksgiving service at Nyakasura School while celebrating their excellent performance in UCE where they managed to have the best student, David Mugabe with 9 in 8 among the 69 first grades, 94 second, and 27 third grades, a registered improvement from the previous year's performance.