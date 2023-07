Parents urged to end violence against children

The District of Butambala has celebrated the Day of the African Child, with a call to enhance Children’s rights in the digital era. The call followed police reports there showing that over 600 children are abused, some even forced out of school. The coodinator of World vision in Mpigi-Butambala Margret Namusoke said statistically 3 in 4 children face some form of child abuse, and many girls are frequently forced into early marriage.