Parents urged to cultivate reading culture among children

Uganda is one of the countries that rank high with a low reading culture. This, according to professionals is due to little effort injected in developing this norm among learners. Yesterday, the world was celebrating world reading day under the theme "Drop Everything and Read day". The US ambassador to Uganda Natalie Brown used this day to spend time with children at St Mugagga primary Nkozi, reading books to pupils as a gesture to encourage them to emphasize reading books. She donated books to lower-class learners.