Parents start campaign against immorality

Parents under the Family Life Network organization have started a campaign dubbed PUSH aimed at what they call the immorality associated with homosexuality. Their move, according to Stephen Langa, the executive director of the organization follows a move by the World Bank to announce that it would not consider future loan applications from Uganda. Ndya-barema, a representative of fathers within the organization, urged fellow fathers to join the campaign saying the bank's move is an indication that Western powers have a deep agenda to change Uganda's cultural beliefs.