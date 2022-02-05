Papa Emorimor Lo Iteso Augustine Osuban is dead
Saturday February 05 2022
The Teso Cultural Institution in Soroti has confirmed that Papa Emorimor Lo Iteso Augustine Osuban Lemukol has passed away at Mulago hospital after a lengthy illness.
According to the cultural institution’s spokesperson Jonathan Maraka confirms that the Emorimor passed on at 6pm today.
Markka confirms that the Emorimor had been suffering from COVID-19 among other illnesses.
He was transferred to Mulago National Referral from Soroti Regional Referral, two weeks ago after recovering from COVID-19.
Kingdom officials are currently on zoom and we will relay the official burial arrangements as soon as they are released.