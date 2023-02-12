PANORAMA : Uganda's unresolved questions ; no end in sight for Bakonzo-Basongora land question

Several decades after independence some African countries continue to contend with perpetual cycles of conflicts as a result of the politicization of ethnicity and control over finite resources like land. The Basongora-Bakonzo tensions in Kasese district are one of the unresolved post-colonial questions. For long spells, the question has remained a cog in national politics and exploited by successive governments for political expediency. The discovery of oil around Lakes Edward-George basin in the Queen Elizabeth National Park further added to the existing mistrust amid the unresolved question of resettlement of Basongora and compensation of Bakonzo ethnic groups.