Panorama: Uganda, Kenya dairy product row

The livelihoods of Ugandan dairy farmers are under pressure from lower farm gate prices following targeted restrictions on the export of dairy products to Kenya. The protectionist measures from Nairobi appear politically motivated and undermine the East African Common Market protocols. Typically, such trade disputes are resolved via diplomacy however as the dairy sector in Uganda continues to grow, the farmers remain on the margins, mere pawns in regional political machinations.