PANORAMA : How the UPDF rewarded officers who foiled the coup

In 2013, a group of senior UPDF officers stormed Juba, the besieged capital of Sudan Sudan on December 15th, 2013 to engage coup leaders, who had staged what President Salva Kiir described as a creeping coup. However, cracks began to emerge in the SPLA armor, largely made up of liberation war heroes, who had seen action against Khartoum. As a political crisis spilled over into the barracks, the likelihood of a coup d'etat became untenable.