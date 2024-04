Panga-wielding attacker shot dead after home invasion injures children

Four children who were injured in an attack by a panga-wielding man who invaded their home in Mirimu Zone, Ndejje, Wakiso District, have been transferred from Nalujja Medical Centre to Ruby Hospital on Lugogo Bypass in Kampala. According to one of the relatives of the children, the toddlers are being assessed to determine where they should be transferred, possibly to Mulago National Referral Hospital.