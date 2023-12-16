Pan African pyramid provides lighting, water systems

The Pan African Pyramid and it’s partners are donating relief items worth 50m shillings to Kyaka II refugees. These include street lighting systems, water systems and 1 million trees to be planted in the settlement. This year the Pan-African Pyramid has embarked on a journey of planting over 250m trees in Uganda by 2030 to curb impacts of climate change. Renowned environmental philanthropist and UN peace Mission Ambassador, Paul Flynn will bless the tree planting exercise.