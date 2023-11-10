Pakwach leaders call for audit of Wadelai Irrigation scheme amid project delays

Local leaders in Pakwach district are urging the government to conduct a more thorough audit of the Wadelai Irrigation Scheme. The project, intended to benefit over 3000 farmers, has seen a government investment of 55 billion shillings out of the total 64 billion shillings allocated for the entire initiative. Commissioned in 2018 with an initial completion date set for 2021, the project has experienced extensions since then. This concern was raised by officials from the ministry responsible for economic monitoring during their visit to Pakwach.