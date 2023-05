PAC queries National Council of Sports boss over alleged shs30m kickback

The General Secretary of the National Council of Sports Dr. Bernard Ogwel has denied receiving a 30 million shillings’ kickback from Uganda Netball Federation.The Netball Federation's president Sarah Babirye Kityo has repeatedly accused Ogwel of having taken the money.Ogwel vehemently refuted the claims as falsehoods when he appeared before the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament.