PAC probes National Council of Sports

The suspended president of Uganda Netball Federation Sarah Kityo Babirye has cast doubt on accountability for 100 million shillings to her organization, produced in parliament today, which is also being questioned by the Auditor General. Babirye told the Parliament's Public Accounts Committee, which is in possession of the accountability, that the documents provided were doctored. She admitted that the 100 million shillings was indeed wired to the federation accounts, but that 30 million shillings of it was given back to the National Council of Sports in kickbacks.