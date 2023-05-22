PAC members receive threats over sports accountability probes

Members of Parliament on the Public Accounts Committee say they are living in fear following threats on their lives from unnamed persons. The Bugiri Municipality MP Asuman Basalirwa says the threat is related to an investigation into reports of unaccounted-for public funds by sports organizations. Recently released from prison, the Uganda Netball Federation president Sarah Babirye Kityo distanced herself from the threats, arguing that her opponents could have orchestrated it.