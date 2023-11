P.7 Teenage mother in Kasese insists on moving forward

Juggling between studies and motherhood could be a very challenging task, especially for teen mothers in either secondary or primary school. These have to follow a strict timetable if they are to excel in their education but also ensure that they meet the demands of their babies. NTV spoke to a teen mother in Kasese district who sat for the recently concluded Primary Leaving Examinations just two months after giving birth.