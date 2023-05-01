Oyam residents left stranded after farms are wiped by hailstorm

The Uganda National Roads Authority, UNRA has welcomed the progress of road works in Kanungu. Led by UNRA Executive Director, Allen Kagina was inspecting works on the upgrade of the Rukungiri-Kanungu-Kihiihi-Ishasha Road that is expected to be concluded in July. The works have persisted despite challenges like the high cost of land acquisition, tough terrain, and heavy rains. The works follow years of complaints by locals about the state of the road, which had affected economic progress in the area.