Oyam North by-election commission nominates four candidates

The Electoral Commission has nominated four candidates for the Oyam North constituency by-election, due next month. The candidates are seeking to contest in the by-election to choose a successor to former Labour State Minister Charles Okello Engola, who died in May. Among those nominated are Eunice Apio Otuku of UPC, Fred Okello Newton of FDC, Sam Engola Junior of NRM, and Daniel Okello of NUP. Nominations are scheduled to end tomorrow.