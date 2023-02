Overall poverty down, Acholi records highest rates - report

A report released by the Ministry of Finance and UNDP shows that poverty is on a long-run decline in Uganda but highlights disparities among regions. The Poverty Status Report shows that poverty rates fell from 21.4% to 20.3% between 2016 and 2020. But as Edward Muhumuza now reports, the report calls for a rethink of the government’s long-term strategy of modernizing the economy by 2030