Over UGX 500 billion invested in Northern Uganda rural development - Kyakulaga

State Minister for Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries, Rt. Major Fred Bwino Kyakulaga, has stated that the government has invested approximately 500 billion shillings in eight districts of Northern Uganda. The aim is to rehabilitate the area that was devastated by armed insurgency for decades. These projects are being carried out under the Development Initiative for Northern Uganda with support from the European Union.