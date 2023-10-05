Over shs1Bn PDM money for Masaka is lying idle in bank accounts

Members of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament expressed shock during a meeting with Masaka City authorities at Masaka Rehabilitation Center. The officials revealed that over Shs 1 billion remains stuck in banks due to the government's failure to provide parish chiefs with the necessary ICT software and gadgets for verifying genuine beneficiaries of the Parish Development Model money. Sheila Akello, Masaka City's PDM Focal Person, informed MPs that the PDM program has faced challenges since the government mandated cities and districts to use the E-payment system for distributing funds to beneficiaries