Over 800 cattle have been impounded by police

The government has issued a three-day ultimatum for non-compliant balaalo herdsmen to move their cattle from Gulu and Amuru districts. The Minister for State for Northern Uganda, Grace Freedom Kwiyucwiny disclosed that security has so far identified and impounded 830 heads of cattle belonging to the non-compliant herdsmen in the two districts. The cattle were impounded from government lands in Okidi and Lakang sub Counties in Amuru district and Palaro in Gulu district, during a week-long operation that started on Thursday last week. On Friday, Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny Dollo disclosed in a virtual interview with our reporter that President Yoweri Museveni communicated that the impounded cattle belonging to defiant cattle keepers be auctioned and the money generated to be used for constructing schools in Northern Uganda.