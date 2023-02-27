Over 70% of nurses pass with distinctions in Kabarole district

FINS Medical University in Fort Portal has released examination results for Nurses and Midwives for the year 2022, indicating that 325 students had passed with distinctions. Over 1,000 sat for the papers, managed by the Uganda Nurses and Midwives Examination Board. According to the FINS University Academic Registrar Daudi Kabuleeta, the results reflect an 80 per cent pass rate for the institution in all four papers. Only 23 students got re-takes in some single papers. The university vice-chancellor Dr. Bariomuntebe Deogratias Mugisha says that they aim to train health workers staff equipped to fill the gap in the health sector.