Over 500 Kamuli residents displaced by heavy rains

Heavy rains in Namasagali sub-county in Kamuli have forced over 500 people in the zones of Bugumbya, Kasimwe, and Bulimira in Bwiiza parish, Namasagali sub-county out of their homes. The residents are currently taking shelter at Malugulya Primary School after surface water in the form of floods took over their homes two weeks down the road. Kamuli Resident District Commissioner, Rosemary Birungi acknowledged the disaster and added that the crisis had impacted 237 homes. They are now appealing to the prime minister's office for assistance.