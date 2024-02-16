Over 500 fatal accidents registered in Albertine region in 2023

Over 500 fatal accidents were recorded by Traffic Police in the Albertine Region in 2023. This grim statistic is contained in a report authored by Safe Way Right Way, which researched road safety in the oil-rich Albertine region. During a road safety awareness campaign organized by Safe Way Right Way in Buliisa Town Council, Lawrence Sendegeya, the Officer in charge of traffic in Buliisa District, explained that over 500 fatal accidents were registered in Hoima City, Hoima, Buliisa, Kiryandongo, Masindi, Kikuube, Kibaale, Kagadi, and Kakumiro districts.