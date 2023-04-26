Over 400 teachers declare strike over 3-month unpaid salaries

Over 400 teachers in government secondary schools and tertiary institutions have declared a sit-down strike, demanding payment of their salaries that have been overdue for three months. The strike was announced by Samson Wanyama Wafula, a representative of the teachers, during a meeting held in Busia town. According to the teachers, the non-payment of salaries has had severe repercussions on their families, resulting in distress and an inability to meet essential needs.