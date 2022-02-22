Over 30,000 yet to be compensated five years after Kiryandongo land evictions

A Civil Society Organizations report indicates that over 30,000 families have not been compensated, almost five years after they were evicted from their homes to pave way for the sugarcane factory in Kiryandongo district. Prepared by civil society organizations like Actionaid, Oxfam and Acode, among others, the report indicates that there were human rights abuses, allegedly by security forces during the eviction. However, no action was taken against the perpetrators. In response, Information Minister Dr Chris Baryomunsi says government will look into the issue and find a solution.