Over 250 community health workers commissioned

In the wake of Ebola and MPox outbreaks, the health sector is undergoing a significant transformation, with a strong focus on empowering community health workers. During a recent event in Namutumba district, over 250 community health workers were officially commissioned and will be attached to local parishes after undergoing a six-month training program. These workers have been equipped with essential skills in detecting diseases, providing tests, promoting prevention, and mobilizing communities to access health services.