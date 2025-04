Over 2 million Malaria vaccine doses distributed across the country

Uganda’s routine immunization program has expanded to include 14 immunizable diseases with the introduction of the malaria vaccine on Wednesday. The vaccine, to be administered in four doses at 6, 7, 8, and 18 months, initially targets 1.1 million children in districts with high and moderate malaria transmission. Uganda has received 2.278 million doses, with more expected next year.