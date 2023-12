Over 2,000 confiscated passports strain Ministry of Internal Affairs

The Ministry of Internal Affairs is grappling with more than 2,000 passports confiscated from illegal labor export companies. The ministry's spokesperson, Simon Peter Mundeyi, states that additional passports were seized from victims of human trafficking who were intercepted. Furthermore, some passports were abandoned at Entebbe Airport when air travel was paralyzed due to Covid-19.