Over 19,864 students start writing allied health examinations

Over 19,800 students have started writing their Uganda Allied Health examinations today, from 227 accredited examination centres across the country. The candidates will be writing exams for 30 accredited academic programs at both certificate and diploma levels for the next 3 weeks up to the 15th of December. While briefing the candidates and exam invigilators ahead of the exams, officials from the Ministry of Education warned them against engaging in acts of exam malpractice that discredit the quality of the process.