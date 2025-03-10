Over 158,000 passports destroyed due to storage issues

The Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control has destroyed over 158,000 passports worth nearly 40 billion shillings. Simon Mundeyi, the Ministry of Internal Affairs spokesperson, says the action was taken due to a lack of space to store the travel documents. Another 72,580 passports are set for destruction. Of these, 60,000 were returned by labor export companies that failed to send people abroad as laborers. The owners have now been given a maximum of six months to collect them, or they will be destroyed.