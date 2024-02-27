Over 100 people have been mining sand on river Rwizi bank

The Mbarara District Resident Commissioner Emmy Kateera Turyabagyenyi has ordered the closure of various sand mines along river Rwizi in Mbarara district. Turyabagyenyi says sand mining and brick making on the banks of the river is degrading the river's Eco-system. He says those who will be affected should register and get money from the Parish Development Modal Funds which they can use to set up alternative sustainable businesses. Over 100 households in Rwanyampazi village have been benefiting from sand extraction and brick making near River Rwizi.