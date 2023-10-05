Over 100 families await compensation for land taken for Karuma Power Plant

Over 100 families, whose land was taken over 12 years ago by the Central Government to pave the way for a 600-megawatt Karuma Power Plant, have not been compensated. There is no clear indication when the families could be resettled, with the procurement for the contractor to construct the new housing facilities for the resettlement of the families projected to start mid-2024. Officials from the Energy Ministry acknowledged the acute delays in response to a petition filed by the affected families that the Parliamentary Committee on Natural Resources is conducting an inquiry.