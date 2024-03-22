Outgoing Minister Agnes Nandutu speaks out end of ministerial tenure

The outgoing Minister of State for Karamoja Affairs Agnes Nandutu has today thanked President Museveni for trusting her with the position for two and a half years. The call came hours after the President made a mini cabinet reshuffle that saw the position taken up by Florence Namboozo Wamala, who is the Woman MP for Sironko district. Nandutu, who is the Woman MP for Bududa says she will continue to serve in parliament as a backbencher.