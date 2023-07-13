Otafiire urges reprimand of officers avoiding training courses

The internal affairs minister Maj Gen Kahinda Otafire has called for stringent measures against senior police officers that do not undertake refresher courses. Otafire was speaking while responding to the submission by the deputy IGP Maj Gen Tumusiime Katsigazi that several police officers shunned the refresher training at the command and staff college in Bwebajja, Wakiso district. Today, 41 senior police officers were passed out after a one-year training on command, institutional governance with peace, and conflict resolution.